Backstoppers fundraiser at the Barrens Winery in Perryville

Written by Steve Pobst, Director
PERRY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

On Saturday, Sept. 9, members of the Perryville Police Department, Perryville Fire Department, Perry County Sheriff's Department, Perry County Fire Department and Biehle Fire Department hoted a Backstoppers fundraiser at the Barrens Winery in Perryville, MO.

BackStoppers began in 1959. It provides needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in our coverage area who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

To date 161 families have benefited from The Backstoppers program with a currently 82 families being assisted.

The fundraiser was from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and included food, music, a corn hole toss tournament and a grape stomp.

This is the 7th year that Perry County First Responders have partnered with the Barrens Winery in supporting The Backstoppers program.

For further information contact Sgt. Garrett Schott at (573)547-4546 or garrettschott@cityofperrryville.com.

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT
    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT
