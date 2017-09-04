5 things to know on Sept. 4

Good morning! It's Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Brian Alworth says today will be more 'summer' than fall, but a strong cold front tonight will bring a cool change and a threat of strong thunderstorms. This Labor Day will be the hottest day of the week. Sunshine early gives way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Highs about 89 to 93, but the heat index will peak in the upper 90s. This evening, there's an increasing chance of a shower or thunderstorm as a cold front moves through from northwest to southeast. Strong storms are possible. Lows about 63 to 68.

Making Headlines

DACA program to end? President Trump is expected to end protections for immigrants who were brought into the United States as children.

Concerns about North Korea grow: U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter following North Korea's strongest-ever nuclear test explosion to criticize both Koreas and China. But his tweets will get as much attention in Asia for what's missing as for their tough words.

Back to Washington: Lawmakers are headed back to Capitol Hill this week after a five-week summer break. Their first order of business? Rushing an aid package to storm-ravaged Texas and Louisiana.

Royal Baby on the way! Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with their third child.

