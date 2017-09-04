5 things to know on Sept. 4 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5 things to know on Sept. 4

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
(Source: Nathaniel Foster) (Source: Nathaniel Foster)
(KFVS) -

Good morning! It's Monday, Sept. 4, 2017.

First Alert Forecast

Brian Alworth says today will be more 'summer' than fall, but a strong cold front tonight will bring a cool change and a threat of strong thunderstorms. This Labor Day will be the hottest day of the week. Sunshine early gives way to partly cloudy skies by afternoon. Highs about 89 to 93, but the heat index will peak in the upper 90s. This evening, there's an increasing chance of a shower or thunderstorm as a cold front moves through from northwest to southeast. Strong storms are possible. Lows about 63 to 68.

Making Headlines

DACA program to end? President Trump is expected to end protections for immigrants who were brought into the United States as children.

Concerns about North Korea grow: U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter following North Korea's strongest-ever nuclear test explosion to criticize both Koreas and China. But his tweets will get as much attention in Asia for what's missing as for their tough words.

Back to Washington: Lawmakers are headed back to Capitol Hill this week after a five-week summer break. Their first order of business? Rushing an aid package to storm-ravaged Texas and Louisiana.

Royal Baby on the way! Kensington Palace announced that the Duchess of Cambridge is pregnant with their third child.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

  • Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Explosion at San Antonio FedEx facility hurts 1

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:05 AM EDT2018-03-20 10:05:35 GMT
    A package explosion was reported at a Fed-Ex facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: Raycom Media)A package explosion was reported at a Fed-Ex facility outside of San Antonio. (Source: Raycom Media)

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    The incident happened just after midnight Tuesday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly