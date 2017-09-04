Duke & Duchess of Cambridge expecting their third child

There will soon be another Royal baby!

Early Monday morning, Sept. 4, Kensington Palace announced that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expecting their third child.

According to a release from Kensington Palace, Catherine is suffering from Hyperemesis Gravidarum. She had the same condition with her previous two pregnancies. When a mother has Hyperemesis Gravidarum, she typically has severe nausea, vomiting, and weight loss.

The Duke and Duchess are parents to Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

