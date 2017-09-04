Perry County, MO First Responders hold Backstoppers Fundraiser

On Saturday, September 9, 2017 members of the Perryville Police Department, Perryville Fire Department, Perry County Sheriff's Department, Perry County Fire Department and Biehle Fire Department will host a Backstoppers fundraiser at the Barrens Winery in Perryville, MO.

Started in 1959, The BackStoppers provides needed financial assistance and support to the spouses and dependent children of all police officers, firefighters and volunteer firefighters, and publicly-funded paramedics and EMTs in our coverage area who have lost their lives or suffered a catastrophic injury performing their duty.

To date, 161 families have benefited from The Backstoppers program with 82 families being assisted right now.

The fundraiser runs from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m. and includes food, music, a corn hole toss tournament and a grape stomp.

The First Responders wish to invite the public to come out and help support those who are there for them in a time a crisis.

This is the 7th year that Perry County First Responders have partnered with the Barrens Winery in supporting The Backstoppers program.

For further information contact Sgt. Garrett Schott at (573)547-4546 or garrettschott@cityofperrryville.com.

