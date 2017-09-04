Truck driving classes are back at SIC

Truck driving classes are making a come-back at Southeastern Illinois College beginning Oct. 10.

The program combines in-class training with in-truck and over-the-road training. Recruiters seek out SIC students for hire, and most receive job offers before course completion.

The course is eight-weeks. After that students are offered job placement assistance, hands-on training from a highly experienced instructor, and a low student-to-instructor ratio. Successful completion earns participants 11 credit hours, as well as a Class A Commercial Driver’s License.

Students are encouraged to register early, as there will be a limited number of seats available for this class. Payment plans are available. Visit www.sic.edu/truck for more information or contact Ben Ross at (618) 252-5400, ext. 2248.

To register for the class, call Enrollment Services at (618) 252-5400, ext. 4120.