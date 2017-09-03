Kentucky man arrested for hiding drugs and guns in car - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Kentucky man arrested for hiding drugs and guns in car

Written by Michael Bowling, Content Specialist
Connect
Denzel Knight (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office) Denzel Knight (Source: Calloway County Sheriff's Office)
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

An Owensboro, Kentucky man has been arrested after a traffic stop yields the discovery of guns, drugs, and a stolen registration plate.

The Calloway County Sheriff's Office said deputies found a handgun under the sea of 25-year-old Denzel Knight; upon a search of the vehicle, deputies found two more handguns underneath the carpet of the trunk area, along with a large amount of ammo.

Knight also admitted to hiding marijuana in his left sock, and deputies confiscated that as well.

They arrested Knight on multiple charges including marijuana possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Authorities returned the stolen registration plate to its owner shortly after this incident.

