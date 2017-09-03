Police: Man armed with air soft pistol attempts to rob Calloway Co. store

One man has been arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious person at a Dollar General store on Saturday, Sept. 2.

It happened on State Route 121 South. Deputies were alerted to a suspicious person that was reportedly armed with a handgun.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, deputies were advised that a white male wearing a white t-shirt came to a woman's vehicle and asked for money. When the male approached, the caller noticed that the male had a black handgun in one hand and some type of canned drink in the other.

The caller refused to give him money but the man would not leave her alone and that he stood there holding the handgun. Deputies said she was eventually able to drive off without any money being taken from her.

When deputies arrived, the male subject was across the street from Dollar General at his vehicle. He was standing at the back of his vehicle drinking a beer according to deputies. The male was detained and identified as 59-year-old Don Junior Alexander of New Concord, Kentucky.

Located in the driver side seat was a black handgun. Officials determined that the handgun was an air soft pistol with the orange tip torn off of the barrel. The orange tip was located behind the vehicle where Alexander was standing.

Alexander was arrested and transported to Calloway County Detention Center. He was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, first offense and attempted robbery, first degree.

