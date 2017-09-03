Scott City's Simmons pitches scoreless inning for the Mariners

Scott City native Shea Simmons pitched a scoreless 9th inning and struck out two batters for the Seattle Mariners in a 10-2 win over the Athletics on Sunday.

Simmons not only made his Mariners debut but became the 40th pitcher used by Seattle this season which ties the record set by Texas in 2014.

Simmons who previously pitched for SEMO and the Atlanta Braves is coming back from Tommy John surgery.

