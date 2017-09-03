Reading benefit set to help hurricane victims at SIU

Allison Joseph, director of the master of fine arts creative writing program at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, is hosting a benefit reading to help victims of the storms and flooding in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

The reading is set for 7-9 p.m. on Sept. 14 in the Harry T. Moore Auditorium in Faner Hall. There is no mandatory fee for readers or audience, but donations are encouraged.

“In the past, we’ve done similar literary fundraisers to help the victims of the Joplin tornado, Superstorm Sandy and Hurricane Katrina,” she said. “All proceeds will go to the Red Cross’s relief efforts in the area affected by this awful situation.”

