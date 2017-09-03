FIRST ALERT: Hot temperatures for Labor Day

The unofficial end of summer is almost here! Labor Day is tomorrow, Monday, Sept. 4.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick said Sunday night will be a little humid with temperatures in the 60s.

There will be a bit of cloud cover and light winds across the Heartland.

If you have Labor Day plans, the weather should be mostly sunny. But remember to dress for the heat because temperatures will be in the 80s and may reach into the 90s tomorrow. Scattered thunder storms are expected to pop up tomorrow night. The chance of rain is 60 percent.

Temperatures should cool down heading into next week!

