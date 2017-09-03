Carbondale Police Department offers a citizens police academy

The Carbondale Police Department is taking applications for the Basic and Advanced Citizens Police Academy classes. The purpose of the Citizen’s Police Academy (CPA) is to develop positive relations, and a better understanding and communication between the police and the community through education.

The goal is to create a growing nucleus of responsible, well-informed citizens, who have the potential of influencing public opinions about police practices and services. Citizens will gain an appreciation of the problems and challenges facing law enforcement and have an opportunity to offer comments and ideas regarding solutions.

The academy will be divided into two components, consisting of Basic and Advanced Classes. Each academy will have five sessions. The Basic Academy will focus on an overview of police department divisions, low level patrol tactics and traffic stops, introduction to investigations and crime scenes. Classes for the Basic Citizens Police Academy will be held on the following schedule:

1 - Thursday Sept. 14, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

2 - Thursday Sept. 28, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

3 - Thursday Oct. 12, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

4 – Thursday Oct. 26, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

5 – Thursday Nov. 9, 2017 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Advanced Academy will consist of higher level patrol tactics and traffic stops, Bomb Squad presentation, drug investigations and firearms familiarization. The advanced class will be open for those who completed the basic class or prior CPA graduates. Classes for the Advanced Citizen’s Police Academy will be held in the spring of 2018.

The CPA is free and anyone over the age of 18 is welcome to apply for the class. Every applicant will undergo a background check. Our goal is to increase the knowledge of each student on “who, what, when, why and how” the Carbondale Police Department operates. Persons interested in attending the Academy should contact Officer Randy Mathis at 457-3200 ext. 402 or rmathis@ci.carbondale.il.us Applications are available by visiting the police department’s form page at http://carbondalepolice.com/forms or can be picked up at the Carbondale Police Department. Applications are due by Monday September 11th, 2017.

