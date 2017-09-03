MO fire fighters celebrate boy's birthday while father provides relief in TX

A Cape Girardeau Fire Fighter rescuing people in Houston made sure his son had a great birthday back home in Jackson, Missouri.

Cape Girardeau Fire Battalion Chief Brad Dillow was deployed with nine other fire fighters to Houston, Texas to conduct swift water rescues for those that need help and to check on others. Dillow's strike team has checked on over 450 homes and have rescued 19 people there in the city.

When Dillow found out that his fellow fire fighters were going to surprise his son, he wanted to be part of celebrating, even though he was over 700 miles away.

A fire truck rolled up to his home to surprise his 8-year-old boy.

Fire fighters gave him candy and Dillow's son gave them all back big smiles.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.