Cape Girardeau, MO church participates in National Day of Prayer

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

A church in Cape Girardeau, Missouri prayed for hurricane victims on Sunday, Sept. 3 after President Trump declared the day National Day of Prayer. 

Pastor Ben Porter of the Gateway Church said the church wants the nation to come together.

"Houston is going through their struggles, their problems, their flooding," Porter said. "And the people there need all the support they can get. When we heard when Trump was going to declare this National Day of Prayer, we were immediately front row, wanted to be on the front line to help people." 

Dozens attended the service at Gateway Church. During the service, everyone joined hands and prayed for hurricane victims. 

"Our prayers go out to every person in Houston and Gateway Church is supporting Houston," Porter added. "We're sending money. We took an offering today that we can also send to them. Just if anybody from Houston sees this, I hope they know that they do have partnership in the State of Missouri."

