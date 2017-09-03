Free Missouri Conservation Workshops - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Free Missouri Conservation Workshops

Written by Justin Fischer, Reporter
Connect
(Source: Stock image/Pixabay) (Source: Stock image/Pixabay)
MISSOURI (KFVS) -

Missouri's Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced seven Care and Repair workshops in the state.

The workshops are intended to instruct both the public and the state’s records community in basic records conservation treatments and procedures.

The workshops will be held at:

  • Hannibal area, Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, 120 N. Main St., Hannibal, MO 63401
  • Springfield area, Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65810
  • St. Joseph area, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64505
  • Cape Girardeau area, Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
  • Jefferson City area, Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center, 600 W. Main St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

*Workshops that were booked at the time of writing were removed from this list.

At the workshop, attendees will learn on how best to conserve paper records, demonstrating proper techniques for surface cleaning, humidifying and flattening, mending and encapsulating paper documents.

A supply kit with materials needed will be provided.

The workshops are free and are six to seven hours long, with a one-hour break.

Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 20 at each workshop.

The workshops are made possible through a State Board Programming Grant awarded by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC) to the Records Services Division of the secretary’s office and the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board (MHRAB).

For further information on the workshops, or to register, contact the Missouri State Archives’ liaison to the MHRAB, Brian Rogers, at (573) 526-1981 or brian.rogers@sos.mo.gov.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly