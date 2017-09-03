Free Missouri Conservation Workshops

Missouri's Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced seven Care and Repair workshops in the state.

The workshops are intended to instruct both the public and the state’s records community in basic records conservation treatments and procedures.

The workshops will be held at:

Hannibal area, Wednesday, September 20, 2017, 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., at the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum, 120 N. Main St., Hannibal, MO 63401

Springfield area, Tuesday, September 26, 2017, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at The Library Center, 4653 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65810

St. Joseph area, Wednesday, October 11, 2017, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Remington Nature Center, 1502 McArthur Dr., St. Joseph, MO 64505

Cape Girardeau area, Wednesday, October 18, 2017, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

Jefferson City area, Wednesday, November 15, 2017, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., at the James C. Kirkpatrick State Information Center, 600 W. Main St., Jefferson City, MO 65101

*Workshops that were booked at the time of writing were removed from this list.

At the workshop, attendees will learn on how best to conserve paper records, demonstrating proper techniques for surface cleaning, humidifying and flattening, mending and encapsulating paper documents.

A supply kit with materials needed will be provided.

The workshops are free and are six to seven hours long, with a one-hour break.

Registrations will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be limited to 20 at each workshop.

The workshops are made possible through a State Board Programming Grant awarded by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission (NHPRC) to the Records Services Division of the secretary’s office and the Missouri Historical Records Advisory Board (MHRAB).

For further information on the workshops, or to register, contact the Missouri State Archives’ liaison to the MHRAB, Brian Rogers, at (573) 526-1981 or brian.rogers@sos.mo.gov.

