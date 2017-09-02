SEMO Falls in season opener at Kansas

The SEMO football team lost to Kansas 38-16 in the regular season opener Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas.

Redhawks quarterback Jesse Hosket threw touchdown passes to Trevor Billington and Kristian Wilkerson but it was not enough.

Kansas is now 1-0 and Southeast Missouri is 0-1.

