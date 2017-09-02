Domestic situation involving a weapon under investigation in Stoddard Co., MO

An investigation is ongoing into a domestic situation involving a weapon in Stoddard County, Missouri.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott, his officers were notified of the situation around 8 p.m.

MSHP is assisting the Stoddard County Sheriff's Office according to Parrott.

We will update you on this situation as we learn more.

