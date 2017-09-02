2 Oran, MO girls bake cupcakes to help hurricane victims - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 Oran, MO girls bake cupcakes to help hurricane victims

Written by Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS) (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)
ORAN, MO (KFVS) -

Two 13 year old girls from Oran, Missouri are helping hurricane victims...by baking cupcakes. 

One of the girls, Camryn Lynch wrote a simple post on her Facebook page...

"In an effort to help hurricane Harvey victims, Logan Dame and I will be selling cupcakes for $10 a dozen vanilla or chocolate cash only or check written to American Red Cross and all the money will go to hurricane Harvey. I need all orders to be in by Friday Sept. 1. @6:00." 

Lynch and her friend Logan Dame wanted to do their part in trying to help out.

"I just feel bad for them because they lost a lot of their homes and clothes, everything," Lynch said. "I just figured I would help them out by raising a bunch of money and donating it."

The girls had a couple of orders at first then it quickly grew to 45 orders of a dozen cupcakes. 

"I was really surprising," Lynch said. "I was running errands and getting texts, we want this, we want this. That's awesome!"

The girls watched a video at their school last Thursday and saw the devastation from the hurricane in Texas. That's when they decided to do something about it. 

"I was always taught to help others if they're in need," Dame said. "It's just how I thought I should do it."

At $10 a dozen, plus donations, they are giving the American Red Cross $580 to help those in need in Texas. 

Dame and Lynch both loved baking and it has been a hobby for both of them for years. They said they feel they can use their hobby to do their part in helping out those in need after Hurricane Harvey devastated so many. 

"They lost all their homes, all their things that they wanted to keep," Dame added. "They just need to rebuild their lives."

