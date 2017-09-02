Crash in Ripley Co., MO kills 2 drivers, seriously injures 1 chi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash in Ripley Co., MO kills 2 drivers, seriously injures 1 child, 2 teens

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
RIPLEY COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A deadly crash in Ripley County, Missouri killed two drivers at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

It happened on US 160, 3 miles east of Doniphan, Mo according to officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officers said a 2002 Dodge Pickup was driven eastbound by 36-year-old Justin Young of Poplar Bluff, Mo. Wendy Brooks, 45, of Boaz, Kentucky drove a 2015 Jeep Wrangler westbound.

Brooks' vehicle held three passengers including a 9-year-old and two 16-year-old passengers all from Boaz, Ky who were seriously injured in the collision.

According to officers, the crash happened as Young crossed the center line and struck Brook's vehicle head-on. Both Young and Brooks were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m. by Ripley County Coroner Michael Jackson.

The 9-year-old and on 16-year old passenger were taken by Air Evac to a hospital in Memphis, while the other 16-year-old was taken to a separate medical center in Poplar Bluff.

The next of kin has been notified.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly