Crash in Ripley Co., MO kills 2 drivers, seriously injures 1 child, 2 teens

A deadly crash in Ripley County, Missouri killed two drivers at 10:55 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

It happened on US 160, 3 miles east of Doniphan, Mo according to officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Officers said a 2002 Dodge Pickup was driven eastbound by 36-year-old Justin Young of Poplar Bluff, Mo. Wendy Brooks, 45, of Boaz, Kentucky drove a 2015 Jeep Wrangler westbound.

Brooks' vehicle held three passengers including a 9-year-old and two 16-year-old passengers all from Boaz, Ky who were seriously injured in the collision.

According to officers, the crash happened as Young crossed the center line and struck Brook's vehicle head-on. Both Young and Brooks were pronounced dead at the scene at 11:20 a.m. by Ripley County Coroner Michael Jackson.

The 9-year-old and on 16-year old passenger were taken by Air Evac to a hospital in Memphis, while the other 16-year-old was taken to a separate medical center in Poplar Bluff.

The next of kin has been notified.

