Man injured in interstate crash when tire comes off truck

A House Springs, Missouri man went to the hospital after a crash on Interstate 55 in St. Louis County on Saturtday, Sept. 2.



Larry O. Graves, 72, was driving north on the interstate when the left rear tire of the pickup truck came off, causing the vehicle to go off the road, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.



The crash happened North of U.S. 50 just after 9:30 a.m.



Graves suffered "moderate" injuries, according the the MSHP report.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.