McLeansboro, IL city council agrees to purchase 11 AEDs

The City of McLeansboro in Hamilton County, Illinois will soon receive 11 Automatic External Defibrillators.

The city council agreed to purchase the AEDs in a meeting that took place in August.

According to the McLeansboro Police Department, the AEDs will be located in city buildings, fire trucks and police cars.

Officers said it is a great step to protecting citizens ans city employees.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.