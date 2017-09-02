McLeansboro, IL city council agrees to purchase 11 AEDs - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

McLeansboro, IL city council agrees to purchase 11 AEDs

Written by Jasmine Adams, Web producer
(Source: McLeansboro Police Department/Facebook)
MCLEANSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

The City of McLeansboro in Hamilton County, Illinois will soon receive 11 Automatic External Defibrillators.

The city council agreed to purchase the AEDs in a meeting that took place in August. 

According to the McLeansboro Police Department, the AEDs will be located in city buildings, fire trucks and police cars.

Officers said it is a great step to protecting citizens ans city employees.

