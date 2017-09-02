19-year-old dead after vehicle overturns in Pemiscot Co., MO

One woman is dead after a crash in Pemiscot County, Missouri on Saturday, Sept. 2 at 6:10 a.m.

According to officers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on east outer road two miles north of Hayti, Mo.

A 2007 Pontiac G6 driven by 19-year-old Sasha Tallant, of Portageville, Mo was headed southbound when her vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Officers said she was pronounced dead at the scene by Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall.

They also said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.