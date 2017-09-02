Cape Girardeau Dental Care to host Free Dentistry Day

Dr. David Kaelin, Dr. Richard Straus and staff at Cape Girardeau Dental Care will be providing free dental care for the community as part of Free Dentistry Day on Saturday, September 16.

Patients will have a choice of one free cleaning, filling or extraction will be provided per patient between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. at 7 Doctors Park in Cape Girardeau.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and must be ages 18 or older to receive treatment.

Free Dentistry Day is a day dedicated to providing free dental care to Americans without dental insurance.

"We understand that many people in our community and across the nation haven't been to the dentist for a long period of time. Some don't understand the importance of dental health, but more often than not, they don't have the financial means, " said Dr. Kaelin. "This event is a great opportunity for us to share our time and resources with those less fortunate and give back to the community."

"Dental health is a vital part of a person's overall health," said Dr. Straus. "Through this event, we hope to educate patients on the importance of dental health and encourage them to adopt an ongoing oral care regimen"

For more information, call 573-339-7070 or visit www.FreeDentistryDay.org

