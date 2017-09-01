Natalie Phelps Finnie named as new IL state representative

Natalie Phelps Finnie took office as Illinois State Representative on Wednesday, September 6.

She is the daughter of former Congressman David Phelps and the cousin of recently retired state Rep. Brandon Phelps.

In a statement released on Friday, September 1, Illinois State Representative Brandon Phelps said he is stepping down "in the interest of my personal health."

It was effective immediately on Friday.

Read his entire statement below:

“It has been my honor to serve the people of the 118th District as their state representative. I have worked to represent Southern Illinois to the best of my ability. “Together in bipartisan manner, we worked to pass concealed carry, protect our state’s transportation funding, support our state’s agriculture, save 9-1-1 services, and expand the use of coal, oil and gas for our region. Since day one, I’ve given it everything I have, because our communities deserve a strong voice to speak up for our values and protect our way of life. Now in the interest of my personal health, it is my intention to step down effective today, Sept. 1. “I want to thank all of those who worked alongside me, both in our communities and in our Capitol, as well as all my friends and loved ones. It has been my privilege to serve the people of the 118th District. My heart will always reside in Southern Illinois.”

Natalie Phelps Finnie has spent much of her career as an advanced nurse at the Gallatin Wellness center, a school-based health clinic that often serves as a front-line provider for many children in the area.

“In my clinic, I’ve seen the challenges we face firsthand,” Phelps Finnie said. “The opioid drug crisis is taking a toll on entire families and communities. When businesses ship our jobs overseas to pad their profits, families struggle to build a middle-class life and young people are often unable to receive basic medical care. Every day I see the faces of the precious children who walk into my clinic, and as state representative I will continue my fight to give them access to the kind of future that every child deserves.”

Her full-time constituent service office will be at 607 S. Commercial Street in Harrisburg, Ill. You can call the office at 618-253-4189.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.