Redhawks kick off season against Kansas

The 2017 Southeast Missouri State football season will kickoff Saturday night in Lawrence, Kansas.

The Redhawks will open against the University of Kansas Jayhawks.

SEMO and KU have met one other time on the football field back in 2014.

Kansas won that matchup 34-28.

Coach Tom Matukewicz will begin his forth season at Southeast Missouri State.

Matukewicz enters his forth season with an overall record of 12-22 at SEMO.

The Redwalks will travel to Dayton on September 9 and open the season at home against SIU on September 16.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.