Cape Girardeau Public Library gets technology grant

The state of Missouri is sending thousands of dollars to Cape Girardeau's public library.

Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft announced that Cape Girardeau Public Library received almost $6000 which will replace a server.

Ashcroft said he believes libraries are an integral to our communities.

The library will use the grant to replace a server that is near the end of life. The server will provide faster, more reliable service to people who use the library.

The Missouri State Library has approved a total of 19 grant applications in the 2018 fiscal year totaling $148,978.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.