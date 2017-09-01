Former Marion VA employee charged with sexual assault - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former Marion VA employee charged with sexual assault

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Cape Girardeau man who was the Volunteer Service Chief at the Marion VA Medical Center faces two felony sexual assault charges.

According to court documents, Douglas Bowers, 56, is charged with one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Bowers was reportedly the victim's supervisor at the medical center. The victim is between the ages of 13-17.

The alleged crime happened in 2016.

The VA released a statement about Bowers arrest:

Upon notification of the incident, our VA Police immediately conducted an investigation and collaborated with the Illinois State Police Forensic Division. Mr. Bowers was immediately removed from his position and detailed to an off campus, non-supervisory position, in which his only interactions were with his supervisor. We were unable to take administrative actions against Mr. Bowers until the criminal investigation was completed and approved by the State’s Attorney’s office to use the investigative evidence in support of our administrative action.

Once we received the appropriate permission from the State’s Attorney, Marion VA leadership took immediate action and began the termination process in accordance with the New VA Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act that was recently signed into law by President Trump.  

Bowers was arrested on Aug. 16.

A judge set bond at $100,000 and Bowers posted bond on Aug. 23.

