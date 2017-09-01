Martin, TN theft and arson leads to arrest

On August 11, 2017, the Martin Police and Fire Departments responded to a house fire on 417 N. McCombs St.

Both departments determined the scene of the fire was questionable.

Police located some stolen items from the residence at 421 N. McCombs St.

The residence is owned by 45-year-old Mark L. Milan of Martin.

Milan was arrested for various burglary and theft charges for this incident.

Officers also discovered Milan's legs had significant burn injuries.

On Friday, September 1, an additional warrant for arson was served on Milan at the Weakley County Detention Center.

Milan will be arraigned on the new charges in court on Sept. 7.

