FIRST ALERT: Cool evening for Heartland Football Friday

It's going to feel a lot like autumn, just in time for Heartland Football Friday on September 1.

Today is also the first day of meteorological fall.

Chief Meteorologist Grant Dade says there will be some light rain across the far eastern counties. This will be out of the area by 5 p.m. Clouds will finally start to break up and cooler temperatures will move in.

If you are heading to any games this evening, you may want to dress warm because this will be the coolest evening we have seen since the beginning of June. Temperatures will fall through the 60s and likely fall into the 50s by midnight.

Lows on Saturday morning will be in the upper 40s in the northern parts of the Heartland and in the mid-50s in the southern parts. We'll see sunny skies the rest of Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.

The rest of the Labor Day Weekend looks warmer. Plus, there is another big cool down heading our way next week!

Don't miss your full First Alert Forecast tonight on Heartland News.

