Sikeston, MO vehicle theft - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sikeston, MO vehicle theft

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

Sikeston Police responded to the 300 block of Virgina in refernece to two males rummaging through vehicles on Wednesday, August 30.

The officers found one of the suspects near the corner of Virginia and Prairie.

18-year-old Levi Russell, of Sikeston, was identified.

The second person was identified as a 16-year-old juvenile also from Sikeston.

The person who called the report in said they saw the two break into four or five vehicles.

A search of the two lead to the discovery of stolen items from the vehicles.

Officers also gained access to the suspect's home and found stolen items.

Russell has been charged with the Class D felony of tampering with a motor vehicle and stealing.

His bond is set at $5,000 cash or surety bond.

Sikeston DPS encourages everyone to report any suspicious activity and to always lock your vehicle.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Sikeston DPS at 573-471-4711.

