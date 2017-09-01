SIU lacrosse team helping Houston - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SIU lacrosse team helping Houston

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

Members of Southern Illinois University Carbondale's men's lacrosse team collected donations on Friday, September 1 to help the people of Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey.

The group will then travel to Texas to deliver the items and volunteer to help over Labor Day weekend.

Donations of water, toiletries, pre-packaged food, canned goods, diapers, blankets and other essentials were collected until 3:30 p.m. in the Rehn Hall/Lawson Hall parking lot on Lincoln Drive as SIU.

According to SIU, Dave McCauley, the team president, and at least five other lacrosse team members planned to drive overnight to Houston. They planned to return for classes on Tuesday.

