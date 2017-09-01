Heartland EMTs helping in Texas

Hurricane Harvey is affecting thousands of people in Texas and help has been called in from all over the country.

Crews from all over the county have been called to action in Texas to help.

Beilly Herman works for Cape Girardeau County private ambulance, and has been in Texas for a week.

"We're running low on sleep not much food not much water and things," Herman said. "FEMA has done a great job getting us those things but when we get sent out to help people nothing else matter except that we are helping those people and that keeps us going."

Herman and his partner are in Beaumont, Texas.

He said because Texas has never seen flooding like this, there's no real plan in place so emergency crews from around the country are working together to piece together a strategy.

