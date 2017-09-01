Jackson Tire Center taking donations for Texans - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson Tire Center taking donations for Texans

Written by Kelsey Anderson, Reporter
JACKSON, MO (KFVS) -

A group of racing buddies are collecting donations from Friday, September 1 until the next Friday at Jackson Tire Center.

Jason Glueck, owner of Jackson Tire Center, said Fletcher Cox with the Philadelphia Eagles got the idea started, he actually sent his racing trailer to Jackson to be filled up with supplies.

 And people in the Heartland are really delivering--donations are already coming in and they just got the trailer set up on Friday morning. 

Organizers are looking for anything to help the people of Texas. 

The trailer will be out until next Friday and they will take donations Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. 

