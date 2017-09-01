Piedmont native to run for MO House Seat 144 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Piedmont native to run for MO House Seat 144

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
PIEDMONT, MO (KFVS) -

Vinnie Clubb of Piedmont will be running for Missouri's House Seat 144 in 2018.

The current office holder, State Representative Paul Fitzwater, cannot run because of term limitations.

Clubb currently serves as a Republican Committeeman for Wayne County. He also serves as the Vice President for the Piedmont Area Chamber of Commerce.

"Our district is at a crossroads and it is going to take an entire team effort to ensure its preservation and growth," Clubb said. "The decisions made in the next 2 to 8 years will play a pivotal role in the future of our district. I truly believe that our brightest days are still before us."

