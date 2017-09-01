Knee injury forces Shephard to miss 2017-18 SEMO women's basketball season

Steele, Missouri native Carrie Shephard will miss the 2017-18 women's basketball season after a knee injury.

According to a release from Southeast Missouri State Athletics, Shephard suffered an ACL and lateral/medial meniscus tear in her left knee during a scrimmage game on Aug. 25.

She underwent surgery on Thursday, Aug. 31.

"While we are saddened that Carrie will be unable to play this year, we know that she possesses all of the intangibles that it takes to come back from this type of injury," head coach Rekha Patterson said. "We are grateful that her recovery process has already started and we are excited to know that she will still have two years to put on a SEMO uniform."

Shephard transferred to Southeast Missouri State in 2016. She played 18 games in two seasons with Mizzou.

