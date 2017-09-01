Volunteers in Herrin, IL collect donations for Harvey victims - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Volunteers in Herrin, IL collect donations for Harvey victims

Written by Taylor Clark, Reporter
Connect
(Source: KFVS) (Source: KFVS)
(Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS) (Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS)
(Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS) (Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS)
(Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS) (Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS)
(Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS) (Source: Taylor Clark/KFVS)
HERRIN, IL (KFVS) -

Volunteers in Herrin, Illinois collected donations on Friday, September 1 for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They gathered at the Southern Illinois Worship Center to load supplies that they collected all week.

The original plan was for the church to collect enough supplies to fill a semi truck and send it directly to Houston. Now they have enough goods to fill 3 semi trucks, a trailer, and a box truck according to Pastor Jason McKinnies. 

"Expecting this much? Probably not. Expecting Southern Illinois to show up? Yes," Pastor McKinnies said about the results of the collection, "we want as everything comes off these trucks we want them to feel hope, to feel love, and feel the prayers of the people of Southern Illinois."

Pastor McKinnies also said the donations came from a number of places like high schools, to businesses, to city organizations, and everything in between

The group will be sending two semi trucks worth the items to Texas later on Friday. People can still donate before they send another semi on Sunday. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Greitens signs order expanding Homeland Security Advisory Council

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-25 23:00:30 GMT
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)
    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. (Source: governor.mo.gov)

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

    Missouri Governor Eric Greitens signed an order on Wednesday making changes to the Homeland Security Advisory Council. 

  • First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    First Alert: Rain moving in on Wednesday

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:46 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:46:47 GMT
    Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)Grant Dade says clouds are beginning to increase ahead of our next rain maker (Source: KFVS)

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

    Rain chances arrive this afternoon and stick with parts of the Heartland this evening and overnight. 

  • $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    $8.7M granted to Cape Girardeau Veterans Home for renovation, construction projects

    Wednesday, April 25 2018 6:31 PM EDT2018-04-25 22:31:00 GMT
    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home is set to receive more than $8 million for renovations and construction. (Source: KFVS)

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home will receive $8.7 million through a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs grant program for renovation and construction projects.

    •   
Powered by Frankly