Volunteers in Herrin, IL collect donations for Harvey victims

Volunteers in Herrin, Illinois collected donations on Friday, September 1 for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

They gathered at the Southern Illinois Worship Center to load supplies that they collected all week.

The original plan was for the church to collect enough supplies to fill a semi truck and send it directly to Houston. Now they have enough goods to fill 3 semi trucks, a trailer, and a box truck according to Pastor Jason McKinnies.

"Expecting this much? Probably not. Expecting Southern Illinois to show up? Yes," Pastor McKinnies said about the results of the collection, "we want as everything comes off these trucks we want them to feel hope, to feel love, and feel the prayers of the people of Southern Illinois."

Pastor McKinnies also said the donations came from a number of places like high schools, to businesses, to city organizations, and everything in between

The group will be sending two semi trucks worth the items to Texas later on Friday. People can still donate before they send another semi on Sunday.

