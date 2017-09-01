Jackson, MO student designs new 'I Voted' sticker for Cape Girar - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jackson, MO student designs new 'I Voted' sticker for Cape Girardeau Co.

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lydia Riehn of Jackson High School designed the new 'I Voted' sticker for Cape Girardeau County. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Elections) Lydia Riehn of Jackson High School designed the new 'I Voted' sticker for Cape Girardeau County. (Source: Cape Girardeau Co. Elections)
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Voters in Cape Girardeau County will notice something new when they cast their ballot in 2018: the 'I Voted' sticker has changed!

The Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office held a design contest for the new "I Voted" sticker.

Lydia Riehn's design won through an online survey.

“I want to congratulate the winner and runners-up and say thank you to all students that submitted designs,” said County Clerk Kara Clark Summers. “We hope the contest inspired students to become active in elections and voting when they reach voting age.”

The contest was open to all high school students in the county. It began on September 1, 2017.

The official sticker will be given out at the polls during the 2018-2019 election years.

“It is exciting to have an ‘I Voted’ sticker unique to our County,” said Supervisor of Elections Allen Seabaugh. “I urge voters to wear their sticker with pride knowing that it was designed by a local high school student.”

Emily Landewee and Kourtney Ruggeri, both of Delta High School, were the first and second runners-up, respectively.

