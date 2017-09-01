Report of shots fired leads to Van Buren man's arrest

A Van Buren, Missouri man is behind bars on weapons charges after an incident on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Officers with the Sikeston DPS responded to the 200 block of Thrush after receiving a call reporting gunshots being fired from a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers met with witnesses and learned there had been a disturbance before the shots were fired. Officers obtained a description of the vehicle and the suspect that fired the weapon. This information was passed along to law enforcement in the area who began a search.

The vehicle was located and stopped on US 60 just west of Sikeston. A loaded .40 caliber Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol was located inside the vehicle.

The driver, John William Tinsley, 38, was arrested.

Tinsley is a convicted felon which prohibits him from owning a firearm.

Tinsley was interviewed by Sikeston detectives and agents with the ATF. He told authorities that he had been involved in a physical altercation near Cardinal and Thrush Street. Tinsley said that when he got into his vehicle the other party involved in the disturbance came towards his vehicle. He stated that he fired the gun in the air a couple of times before driving away.

Tinsley is charged with the following:

Discharging a firearm from a vehicle at a person or habitable structure (class B felony)

Unlawful possession of a firearm (class D felony)

