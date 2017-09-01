Amazon donating $1 million to childhood cancer organization - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Amazon donating $1 million to childhood cancer organization

Written by Crystal Britt, Anchor
September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and many organizations and businesses will be "Going Gold" to help raise awareness and elevate childhood cancer as a national health priority.

Amazon is among those organizations to emphasize the importance of this cause.

The tech giant has announced it will be donating $1 million to the American Childhood Cancer Organization.

According to the National Cancer Institute, approximately 16,000 children in this country are diagnosed with cancer each year.

Amazon will donate $1 million to help fund initiatives that provide educational, financial and emotional support to children and families in communities across the nation.

In addition, the online retailer says it will transform 10 million shipping boxes gold to raise awareness of the gold ribbon as the international symbol of childhood cancer.

