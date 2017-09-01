Hwy 61 near Jackson, MO back open after two-car crash

Hwy 61 is back open after a two-car crash near Jackson, Missouri.

The crash occurred just north of Jackson near the Knights of Columbus.

Emergency crews responded to the scene.

There is no word yet on injuries.

Stay tuned to KFVS both on-air and online for the latest.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.