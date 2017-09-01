Teen girl dies after crash in Graves Co., KY

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is behind bars on two counts of statutory sodomy
A teenage girl was killed after a three-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 26.
An Anna, Illinois woman will spend the next three years behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary.
A couple from Oak Ridge, Missouri got a once-in-a-lifetime experience: they met President Donald Trump during his trip to Springfield.
Two semis have crashed in a head-on collision just outside of Union City, Tennessee early Friday morning, Sept. 1.
An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.
It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, which in astronomical terms is like getting your hair parted by a Tomahawk missile.
While Louisiana’s Cajun Navy is hard at work rescuing Texans from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, The Cajun Gravy is making sure first responders are well fed. The Cajun Gravy is cooking up famous Louisiana dishes, including things like jambalaya and red beans and rice.
The Estill Police Department says a murder suspect wanted for killing a pregnant 16-year-old girl has been captured.
Trump administration demands that Moscow close 3 of its facilities in US as payback for Russia cutting America's diplomatic staff.
