Teen girl dies after crash in Graves Co., KY

A teenage girl was killed after a three-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Morgan Green, 16, of Mayfield, died at Vanderbilt Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 31 from injuries sustained in the crash.

According to authorities, Green was traveling west on East Tucker Road on Tuesday when, for an unknown reason, she failed to yield the right of way at the intersection of Highway 303. As Green crossed the intersection her car was struck by two vehicles.

The first vehicle to hit Green's was driven by Paul Ferguson, of Wingo, Kentucky. The second vehicle to hit Green was driven by Manuel Allerano, of Mayfield,

Green was flown from the scene to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

