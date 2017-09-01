Anna, IL woman sentenced to prison on burglary charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Anna, IL woman sentenced to prison on burglary charge

UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

An Anna, Illinois woman will spend the next three years behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary.

Samantha Jo Stanton, 24, was sentenced to three years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to the felony charge.

Stanton will also serve a two-year mandatory supervised release.

Stanton was arrested in October 2016 following an investigation by the Union County Sheriff's Office. Stanton stole checks from the home of an elderly man and used them to purchase items from a local retailer.

