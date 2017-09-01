Anna, IL woman sentenced to prison on burglary charge

An officer arrested the nurse for obstructing justice, but she said she was just following hospital protocol in the aftermath of a crash.

The grandson called police, and the woman was taken to a hospital where she later died.

It's still too soon to say how Irma may impact the U.S. coast, but it's one people should keep an eye on as as it churns its way west.

A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.

It will pass at a distance of about 4 million miles, about 18 times as far away as the moon, which is really close.

The Texting and Driving law goes into effect on Friday, September 1. This law signed by Governor Greg Abbott last month will replace local restrictions that some cities already had in place. House Bill 62, also known as the Alex Brown Memorial Act, was spearheaded by a mother right here on the South Plains after she lost her daughter to texting and driving in 2009.

A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. (Pixabay)

A new iPhone launch from Apple is coming, but there’s a nasty side effect for owners of older iPhones and iPads. Apple will unveil its newest iPhone on Sept. 12. It’s also expected to officially push the new iOS 11 then, and that operating system will mean older iPhones and iPads are now obsolete. Apple’s announced its new iOS 11 will only operate on 64-bit devices, which means the iPhone 5 and 5C and the iPad 4 are now obsolete. So, once iOS 11 launches, which is...