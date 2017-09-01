Missouri mother says teacher duct-taped daughter to chair

A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is behind bars on two counts of statutory sodomy
A Cape Girardeau, Missouri man is behind bars on two counts of statutory sodomy
A teenage girl was killed after a three-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 26.
A teenage girl was killed after a three-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky that happened on Tuesday, Aug. 26.
An Anna, Illinois woman will spend the next three years behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary.
An Anna, Illinois woman will spend the next three years behind bars after pleading guilty to burglary.
A couple from Oak Ridge, Missouri got a once-in-a-lifetime experience: they met President Donald Trump during his trip to Springfield.
A couple from Oak Ridge, Missouri got a once-in-a-lifetime experience: they met President Donald Trump during his trip to Springfield.
Two semis have crashed in a head-on collision just outside of Union City, Tennessee early Friday morning, Sept. 1.
Two semis have crashed in a head-on collision just outside of Union City, Tennessee early Friday morning, Sept. 1.