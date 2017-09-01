Missouri mother says teacher duct-taped daughter to chair

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The mother of a 12-year-old girl is outraged after a middle-school teacher in St. Louis duct-taped her daughter to a chair.

KSDK-TV reports that Clorinda Bailey says she has been asking herself, "Why would someone do this?" She learned what had happened Wednesday afternoon when the principal and an administrator from Central Middle School in the Riverview Gardens School District took her daughter home.

She said the teacher should have called her or sent her daughter to the principal's office for moving and not listening.

The district has placed the teacher on administrative leave. Spokeswoman Leata Price-Land told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the district is "just as disappointed about the issue as everyone else is" and is investigating. She says, "Whatever occurred, this isn't part of our value system."

