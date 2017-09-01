This week in music: 1990 Sweet Sensation

Let's check the music scene from 27 years ago.

The year was 1990 and these were the songs at the top of Billboard Magazine's Hot 100. At number five was Bell Biv Devoe with Do Me. The song makes reference to Swatch watches. Remember those? They were a popular accessory in the 1980's.

At number four was Release Me by Wilson Phillips. The song would go on to become the group's second number one single following Hold Me.

The glam metal band Poison was at number three with Unskinny Bop. You remember the video to this one! It featured lead singer Bret Michaels dancing with two animated neon cowgirls.

Jon Bon Jovi was enjoying his first solo hit. Blaze of Glory was at number two. It was featured in the movie Young Guns II. Jon Bon Jovi wrote the song at the request by Emilio Estevez who originally wanted to use Bon Jovi's Wanted Dead or Alive for the movie. Jon Bon Jovi didn't think the lyrics about a band touring fit the western movie so he wrote Blaze of Glory. It was a number one hit and his only hit away from his band Bon Jovi.

And in the top spot for this week in '90 was Sweet Sensation with If Wishes Came True. It was the biggest hit of the trio's career. Billboard ranks it at number 87 on its list of The 100 Greatest Girl Group Songs of All Time.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.



