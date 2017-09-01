Road re-opened after 2 semis crash in head-on collision in Obion Co., TN

Highway 51 in Obion County, Tennessee has reopened after a crash in a construction zone early Friday morning.

Two semis collided head-on just outside of Union City, Tennessee early around 2 a.m. on Sept. 1.

According to Obion County dispatch, the crash happened in a construction zone on Highway 51.

The road was shut down until 1:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on injuries.

