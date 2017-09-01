2 semis crash in head-on collision in Obion Co., TN

A monthly survey of business leaders suggests more economic growth lies ahead for nine Midwest and Plains states.
Two semis have crashed in a head-on collision just outside of Union City, Tennessee early Friday morning, Sept. 1.
Murphysboro police officers responded to two scenes regarding hit-and-run crashes on Thursday, Aug. 31, .
MO Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson released a statement responding to Representative Warren Love's social media post.
Over the last 24 hours the assistance Missouri first responders for Hurricane Harvey has greatly grown in number.
A baby left all alone inside of a car caused some panic Wednesday at Restaurant Depot. Another shopper in the parking lot noticed the baby and worked to get help.
Police are on scene investigating a homicide in Goshen Township early Wednesday, a Clermont County dispatcher confirmed.
Hurricane Irma continues to rapidly intensity and is now a category 3 hurricane with 115 mph winds.
A man in North Carolina tried to elude police by running into the ocean and swimming away. Little did he know, a shark was swimming just feet away.
