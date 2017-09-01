Hendricks, Cubs extend winning streak to four - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hendricks, Cubs extend winning streak to four

By BY MIKE HELFGOT
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) - Kyle Hendricks turned in his fourth straight quality start and the Chicago Cubs ran their winning streak to four with a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.

Hendricks (6-4) allowed one earned run on five hits while striking out five and walking three in 6 2/3 innings as the reigning World Series champs maintained their 3 1/2-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Kris Bryant hit his 25th home run of the season and Jon Jay had four hits to lead the Cubs offense. Bryant doubled and scored in the two-run first inning before blasting a two-run shot through a stiff wind in the sixth.

Hendricks was backed by Brian Duensing, Carl Edwards and Justin Wilson, who combined on 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Rookie left-hander Sean Newcomb (2-8) took the loss, allowing two runs on eight hits while striking out seven and walking three in five innings.

