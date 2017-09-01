Hendricks, Cubs extend winning streak to four

Mitchell Trubisky got an opportunity to start and little chance to show what he can do, completing just two passes for the Chicago Bears in a 25-0 preseason-ending loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.
Mitchell Trubisky got an opportunity to start and little chance to show what he can do, completing just two passes for the Chicago Bears in a 25-0 preseason-ending loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night.
Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings and Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Thursday night.
Michael Wacha pitched six strong innings and Randal Grichuk hit a two-run homer as the St. Louis Cardinals defeated the San Francisco Giants 5-2 on Thursday night.
Kyle Hendricks turned in his fourth straight quality start and the Chicago Cubs ran their winning streak to four with a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Kyle Hendricks turned in his fourth straight quality start and the Chicago Cubs ran their winning streak to four with a 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night.
Here are Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/31. NCAA Football Murray State-67 KWC-7 Clarion-0 UT Martin-36 H.S. Soccer Notre Dame-5 Paducah Tilghman-0 Jackson-5 Marion-1 Cape Central-0 Carbondale-2 Poplar Bluff-1 Sikeston-0 H.S. Volleyball Jackson-2 Hillsboro-0 Perryville-2 Advance-1 Dexter-2 Perryville-1
Here are Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/31. NCAA Football Murray State-67 KWC-7 Clarion-0 UT Martin-36 H.S. Soccer Notre Dame-5 Paducah Tilghman-0 Jackson-5 Marion-1 Cape Central-0 Carbondale-2 Poplar Bluff-1 Sikeston-0 H.S. Volleyball Jackson-2 Hillsboro-0 Perryville-2 Advance-1 Dexter-2 Perryville-1