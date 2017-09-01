Four things you need to know on 9/1

It's Friday, Sept. 1, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook: Today will be mostly clear with partly cloudy skies early in the day. It will be windy at times with gusts of up to 25 mph possible. It will be mild with temps in the upper 70s, and Friday night will be clear and cool with temps dropping down into the 50s. A LOOK AHEAD: Your Labor Day forecast is looking sunny and dry!

Making headlines:

In payback mode, US demands Russia close 3 facilities: Escalating a diplomatic tit-for-tat, the United States abruptly ordered Russia on Thursday to shutter its San Francisco consulate and close offices in Washington and New York, intensifying tensions between the former Cold War foes. Washington gave Moscow 48 hours to comply.

Harvey brings higher gas prices to the Heartland: Gas prices are on the rise as Harvey relief efforts continue to do put strain on the national supply. With Labor Day weekend on the horizon as well people are feeling the rising cost of fuel around the country as well as in the Heartland.

Cape Girardeau organization collects donations for Hurricane Harvey victims: A group in Cape Girardeau, Missouri took to Facebook to help Hurricane Harvey victims desperately in need.That Facebook post turned into a trip down to Texas for Cape Girardeau-based organization Authentic Voices. A trucking company is lending a rig to take a load of donations down to help with recovery efforts.

Plant explosions, spills test industry's response to Harvey: Explosions that rocked a Texas chemical plant after it was inundated by Harvey's floodwaters are raising questions about the adequacy of industry preparations for the monster storm and stoking fears of more accidents in the days ahead.

