Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/31 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/31

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Here are Heartland sports scores from Thursday 8/31.

NCAA Football

Murray State-67
KWC-7


Clarion-0
UT Martin-36

H.S. Soccer 

Notre Dame-5
Paducah Tilghman-0

Jackson-5
Marion-1

Cape Central-0
Carbondale-2

Poplar Bluff-1
Sikeston-0

H.S. Volleyball

Jackson-2
Hillsboro-0

Perryville-2
Advance-1

Dexter-2
Perryville-1

Frontier League 

Miners-4
Gateway-2

