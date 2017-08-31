Murphysboro PD: Suspect in double hit-and-run in custody

The suspect in a double hit-and-run in Murphysboro, Illinois on Thursday night is now in police custody.

Murphysboro police officers responded to two scenes regarding hit-and-run crashes on Thursday, Aug. 31.

At 8:29 p.m., the Murphysboro Police Department received a call of a vehicle hitting a building.

Officers responded to the scene of a Pizza Hut, located at 509 N. 14th Street.

The building had significant structural damage to the front northern corner.

They were no injured patrons or employees.

At approximately 8:36 p.m., they received another call of a hit and run crash on N. 17th Street.

A vehicle was damaged, but no one at the scene was injured.

The suspect and the vehicle were located in the Bethel Road area of Jackson County, Illinois.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618)-684-2121.

