Murphysboro PD: No injuries reported in double hit-and-run

Written by Kaylie Ross, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Flynn Jacobson)
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

Murphysboro police officers responded to two scenes regarding hit-and-run crashes on Thursday, Aug. 31, .

At 8:29 p.m., the Murphysboro Police Department received a call of a vehicle hitting a building.

Officers responded to the scene of a Pizza Hut, located at 509 N. 14th Street.

The building had significant structural damage to the front northern corner.

They were no injured patrons or employees.

At approximately 8:36 p.m., they received another call of a hit and run accident on N. 17th Street.

A vehicle was damaged, but no one at the scene was injured.

The suspect vehicle in that incident is believed to be the same vehicle that struck the restaurant.

The vehicle is described as a red Dodge pickup with a black tailgate and significant front end damage.

Officers are searching for the driver and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Murphysboro Police Department at (618)-684-2121.

